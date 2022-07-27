Clarice S. Leitgen, 85, passed away peacefully on July 16th, 2022, at a loving home in New Braunfels, Texas. Clarice was born on February 4, 1937 in Huntingdon, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lolar Smothers; and brother Dorian K. Smothers. Clarice is survived by her husband, Robert Leitgen, Sr., daughter Jennifer Leitgen Pfannstiel and husband Jay, son Robert Leitgen, Jr. and wife Katie, son Christopher Leitgen and wife Jessica; and 6 grandchildren, Haley Pfannstiel, Brady Pfannstiel, Avery Leitgen, Lauryn Leitgen, McKenzie Leitgen, and Luke Leitgen.
A visitation and viewing for Clarice will be held on August 1st, 2022 from 5 - 9 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Park in New Braunfels with a Rosary at 7:30 pm. A funeral mass will be held on August 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N. Castell Avenue in New Braunfels, followed by a reception at The Columbus Club Hall, 111 Landa Street in New Braunfels. Burial will be held at a later date in Huntingdon, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Research.
