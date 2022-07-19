Clarence Busch passed away on Saturday, July 9th, 2022, under the loving care of his son Coralon Busch joining his wife of 60 years.
Clarence was born September 20th, 1936, in San Antonio, Texas to Herbert A Busch and Edna (Bueche) Busch. He attended MacArthur High School in San Antonio. In 1961, he married Dolores Jane Busch on November 5th at St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels. Clarence and Dolores had one son Coralon Clarence Busch born October 29th, 1963. Clarence worked at Featherlite for 40 years retiring a regional manager. He was an active member of the Converse Volunteer Fire Department and apart of the Air Force reserves where he worked as a mechanic on aircrafts. Clarence was a true family man he enjoyed spending time with family making sausage and panas. At most every family event, he could be found around the domino table playing ‘shoot the moon’ or ‘42’. He instilled the same love of domino playing in his grandchildren. Clarence would do anything for his grandchildren and would attend most every extracurricular event. He especially enjoyed helping them with their endeavors in 4-H and FFA. He would help anyone with work around the house and enjoyed his carpentry and working with his hands. Clarence was lovingly referred to as ‘Schatz’, ‘Uncle Shortie’, ‘Unkie’, and ‘Opie’.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Dolores Busch, parents Herbert and Edna Busch, brother Edmond Busch (Bertha Mae), brother Herbert Busch Jr (Ella Mae), sister Florence Reinhart (Joseph). He is survived by son Coralon Busch (Candy), grandchildren Alyssa Gonzalez (David), Robert (Tyler) Gonzales, Coral Busch, Matthew Busch, Kent Risien (Ashley), Chelsea Fitts (Justin), Ashlea Martin (Paul) as well as 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 am. Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Commented