Our precious Mama, Clara M. Moon, gained her wings on Thursday, February 02, 2023. She followed her spouse T.J. just 29 days shy of his 1 year heaven anniversary.
Mom was 84 years young, being born on July 27, 1938 in Markham, TX. She was a wonderful cook, baker, (known for her pies with the mile high meringue!) and mother to 5 children. Her and Dad took all of us fishing and camping as kids. There were several family trips to Coushatta until their later years and they both enjoyed the time as family. But most of all was our time at the deer lease. Mom was an avid hunter. We all stayed on the lease until the move to the Hill Country. Mom loved helping host the Moon family reunion and being able to visit with relatives we’d only see that one time a year. Words just can’t describe what a loving, funny, sweet, and giving person she was.
Mom was preceded in death by her spouse Thomas (T.J.) Moon, grandchildren James Moon, Dawn LeeAnn Hoffman and LeeAnn Ashley Moon and a brother Henry Katzer of Bay City. She is survived by her children Diana Tomlin (Johnny) of New Braunfels; Thomas Moon, Jr of Victoria; James Moon (Cheryl) of Canyon Lake; Tammy Kainer (Kyle) of Round Rock and Scott Moon (Wendy) of Canyon Lake. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Mary Ann Mildfeldt and Barbara Callaway of Bay City. Her surviving sister in laws Carol Moon Staten (Robert) of Angleton, Rosie Moon Burkett (Melvin deceased) of Pearland and brother-in-law Donal Moon of Fischer have such great memories of Mom and will miss her unbelievably.
She was the proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Her family was her pride and joy.
Her wishes were to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a date to be announced in the future.