Christopher Michael Truan, “Chris” 36, of New Braunfels, was carried to Heaven on Saturday, October 22, 2022, while at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 28,1986 in Corpus Christi, TX.
Christopher is survived by his dad, Humberto “Bob” Truan (Rachael) and mom, Debbie Sorensen (John); sister, Ashley Truan and brother, Drake Truan; Niece, Caroline Tuch; Grandfather, Gary Kesterson, Grandparent’s Diana and David Webb; numerous aunts uncles, cousins, an abundance of wonderful friends and his dog Bo. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Alice Kesterson and paternal grandmother, Zoraida Truan.
Chris graduated from New Braunfels High School in 2004 and Texas State University in 2014. He studied Japanese all 4 years of college. During his last semester he traveled to Japan for a class and made lifelong friends with his host family. Chris worked at Chic-Fil-A during high School and then as a barista at Starbucks. He later worked as a barista at Wake The Dead Coffee Shop in San Marcos, TX, where he found his second family and a community that loved and cared for him. In 2019 he moved to Taiwan to teach ESL to young children. When he moved back from Taiwan, he taught ESL online to children in China and worked at HEB. His unfulfilled dreams were to move to Japan to teach ESL to children and to be a husband and father.
Chris courageously fought brain cancer for 8 ½ years but didn’t let it stop him from living life to the fullest. He loved reading, music, teaching, playing the drums, traveling, gaming, anime the Japanese culture, spending time with his friends and family. He loved having deep philosophical conversations. He played the drums in several different bands and enjoyed doing stand-up comedy. If Chris was your friend, he was your friend forever. He was charming, funny, had a heart of gold and was just a great person to be around. Chris also affectionately called Kissifers, Bubby, Bubba, Uncle, Brother, Uncle-Brother and Teacher Chris was loyal and loving. He is deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Oakwood Church. Donations can be made in Chris’ honor to the American Brain Tumor Association at www.abta.org. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.