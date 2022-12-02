Cheryl Keller

Cheryl Keller age 63 a resident of New Braunfels, passed away Nov. 20, 2022 at her home. Cheryl was born June 24th 1959 in Fremont Ohio. If you knew my mom you knew she was a free spirit and loved people. She wouldn’t shy away from having a drink or two. My mom is gone too soon- she will be missed by many! She is survived by her only daughter Brandy “mellott” Gallegos and husband Marcos. She will be cremated Dec. 2nd 2022. She will not have services due to circumstances.