Charles William Kramer, loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, 93, went home peacefully on September 23, 2022.
“Charlie” was born October 26, 1928, in Kyle, Texas. To Carl and Emily Elbel Kramer. He was the last surviving child born to Carl and Emily and was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Lesley Kramer, Roland Kramer, Leonard Kramer, and his beloved twin sister Charlene McQuiston.
Charlie was a 1947 graduate of New Braunfels High School in New Braunfels, Texas and was a lifelong proud alumnus of the Unicorns. Charlie served in the United States Army National Guard from 1947-1959, attaining the rank of 2nd Lieutenant and graduating with honors from Officers Training School and Army Artillery and Guided Missile School at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma in 1955. During those years he also completed advanced certificates in Accounting, Bookkeeping and Sales.
On August 15, 1953. Charlie married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Ann Smith and the two began a 69-year adventure which took them to multiple addresses from San Marcos, Texas to Edmond, Oklahoma. With stops in Mount Pleasant, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, Waco, Amarillo, Dallas, and Denver Colorado. During those years Charlie advanced in sales and management with Dun and Bradstreet and ultimately began a 35+ year career with Marion Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals where he served with great distinction as a hospital representative and division manager until his retirement in 1995. After retirement Charlie and Margaret Ann enjoyed a brief time together in real estate sales in at Merrill Lynch in the Edmond area where they made lifelong connections and friendships they cherished greatly. Charlie completed his working life by helping as a funeral assistant for both Baggerley and Crawford Funeral Homes.
Charlie and Margaret Ann were very active in church ministry wherever they lived. Charlie was ordained as a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Midland, Texas and served in that same capacity at The First Baptist Church of Oklahoma City and First Baptist Church of Edmond. Those who knew Charlie appreciated his kind smile and servant’s heart.
In addition to his family, church and loving on people wherever he went. Charlie was very passionate about his Sooners. He rarely missed a broadcast of any OU sporting event and never missed a chance to give a hearty “SOONER!” to anyone’s “BOOMER!”
Charlie is survived by his doting wife of 69 years Margaret Ann and his immediate family who he adored.
His sons, Charles “Sid” and Mitchell Kramer. Daughters in law, Terry Kramer, and Janice Kramer. Grandchildren, Erin O’Donnell (Jeff), Chris Kramer, Conner Kramer, Katie Kramer and Kierlyn Kramer. Great-grandchildren, Olivia O’Donnell, Felix Kramer, and Rudy Kramer. And numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who he was extremely proud of. Charlie lived an extraordinary life and will be missed greatly!