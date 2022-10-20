Charles Wesley Heidel, Jr.

March 14, 1933 -
July 1, 2022
Charles was born to Daphne A. and Charles Wesley Heidel, Sr. in Kerr County Texas in 1933. He graduated from Hot Wells High School in San Antonio in 1952. Charles participated in football, basketball, baseball, and track and served as Student Council and Class president.
In April of 1954 he married Gayle White, his high school sweetheart. They had 68 wonderful years together.
Charles was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in June of 1952 as a Construction Line-man. He served as a cable splicer in McAllen and Corpus Christi, then as a Frame-man. After transferring to New Braunfels in 1970, he moved from the frame to Telephone Repairman before retiring in 1986. He was highly respected by all who worked with him. After retiring from SWBC he worked at the local bowling alley for several years.
Charles loved classical music, particularly Beethoven, Mozart, and Bach. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed time spent with his many friends at Comal Bowl. Many 10 pin bowlers in McAllen, Corpus Christi, and New Braunfels will remember Charlie as a superior bowler, coach, and friend. Charlie was also a huge Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys fan.
Charles follows his parents, brothers Harry Goss and Richard Goss, and sisters Jeraldine Meeker and Virginia Klingemann to that special place in heaven with his beloved family.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle, son, Glen Charles (Jeanna) and daughter, Susan Dee Krueger (Paul), brother Sgt/Major Louis E. Heidel (Becky).
Grandchildren Lianna Krueger, Matthew, Rebekah, and Elizabeth Heidel.
His beloved nieces and nephews: Mary Grace Ketner, Dianne DeBarros (Alfred), Richard Meeker (Donna), Steven Meeker. (Judy), Rebecca Collins, Rick Goss (Sharon), John Sidney Klingemann (Maria), Janice Green, Terry Reagan (Jeana), Wendy Hendrickson (Butch), and Michael White.
The family will meet in Kerrville in October to celebrate and remember Charles’ life.
His family wishes to thank our very special friends, Steve Travis, Linda Kelly, Kay Kincer, Marsha Spaeth, Mary at McQueeney Care Home, Antonio at Liberty Care Home, the wonderful nurses and staff of Hope Hospice for their love, care, and support of him and the family in these sad times. Also, Pastor Joan Watson, volunteers, and staff at N.B. Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Hope Hospice
611 N. Walnut Ave.
New Braunfels, TX
78130
Fort Sam Houston
Fisher Houses
3623 George C.
Beach Road
Fort Sam Houston,
TX 78234