Cecil Louis Drews of New Braunfels passed away Friday December 2, 2022 at the age of 89. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on June 6, 1933 to Theodore James Drews and Marie Cecile Drews.
Cecil served in the Navy during the Korean War from August 6, 1951 to August 5, 1955 and received The National Defense Service Ribbon . He was a bull rider, an avid fisherman, loved to sing and yodel, play the guitar and harmonica, and he loved to play any kind of game, especially dominoes, with his friends and family.
Cecil is preceded in death by his siblings Theodore (Teddy) Drews, Milton (Mickey) Drews, Helen Dorothy Nichols, Charles (Charlie) Drews, and John Paul Drews and his step-daughter Ginger Haluzan.
Cecil is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Edna Lou Drews, his sister Winifred (Winnie) McCampbell, his brother Theron Drews, children , Debra and Glen Simmons of Tucson, AZ, Lisa Drews of Wichita Falls, TX, Sabrina Szarek and Tom Wolf of Arlington, TX, Jason Drews of Lucedale, MS and step-daughter Debbie Reinhard of San Marcos, TX. Grandchildren Mandy Smith, Michael Simmons, Melissa Deal, Megan Donosky, Madison Penney, Hunter Schroeder, Chase Adkins, Skyler Lynn, Shannon Stryker, Robert (Bubba) Haluzan, Michelle Haluzan , Richard Haluzan, Daniel Haluzan, Nicole (Nikki)Bakken, Zachary Reinhard, Christian Worden, and Kathryn Jean Worden. Numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.