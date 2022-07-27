Catherine A. Roberts passed away peacefully on July 21st after a painful fight with cancer. Cathy was born on November 5th, 1956 in Michigan City, Indiana. In 1977 she moved to Rogers, Arkansas where she met her future husband, Bill Roberts. Cathy and Bill wed in 1978 and went to Las Vegas for their honeymoon. They ended up living in Las Vegas for the next ten years. Both of their children were born there. In 1988 an opportunity arose to move to Texas. In 1989 they settled in New Braunfels. For the last 23 years Cathy has been serving the Lord working at Oakwood Baptist Church as an administrative assistant and also leading and joining many mission trips.
Cathy is survived by husband Bill, children David Roberts and wife Margie, daughter Jennifer Bailey and husband Evan, grandchildren Lila Able, and Charlie and Addison Bailey, beloved sister-in-law Kathy Roberts and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Family would like to thank the entire staff at Oakwood for the outpouring of love and support during this ordeal. A memorial service will be held for Cathy at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Oakwood Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Cathy’s name to Oakwood Baptist Church. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
