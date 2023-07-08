Carroll Charles “C.C.” Schumann, aged 96, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on June 5, 2023.
Carroll, or “Grampy” as his grandchildren called him, was preceded in death by his parents H.T. “Mike” and Augusta (Bormann) Schumann; wife Mildred Voges Schumann in 2018; brother Hilmar Schumann; sister Carolyn Ledbetter and husband Tom; sons-in-law John H. Davis and Bobby McNeill; brothers-in-law Harold, Leonard and Fred Voges and wife Vera Mae.
He is survived by his daughter Carola McNeill Davis of New Braunfels; sons Ross C. Schumann and wife Edie of Dripping Springs, Scott M. Schumann of New Braunfels and Mark L. Schumann and wife Jennifer of San Antonio; grandchildren Ryan McNeill, Rory McNeill and husband Gabriel Rodriguez, Ashley Duenzel and husband Tobias, Andrea Davis-Self and husband Kevin, Leah Arentz Evans and husband Mikael, Christyn Baer and husband Chris, Eric Holt and wife Shannon, Matthew Schumann and wife Jessica, Chandler Schumann and wife Atlee, and Harrison Schumann and fiancé Elizabeth; great-grandchildren Maureen Stettner and husband Justin, Trace McNeill, Izabella and Jake Evans, Greta and Farah Arentz, Ellison, Myra, and Jude Baer, Morgan, Addison, Gavin, and Isabella Holt, Jayce, Knox, and Lawsyn Schumann and great-great-grandchildren Avery McNeill and Olivia Stettner; brother-in-law Mark R. Voges of Austin and sisters-in-law Doris Nell Voges and Violet Voges, both of New Braunfels.
Carroll was born in New Braunfels, TX on March 4, 1927. He liked to say his birthday was the only day that was also a command! He met his wife of almost 70 years, Mildred Mathilde Voges at New Braunfels High School. They wed on April 17, 1949 at St. Paul Lutheran and honeymooned in Mexico. They had four children who all graduated from New Braunfels High and became “Middie and Grampy” to ten grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Carroll loved his family and his heritage. A proud descendant of one of the town’s founders, he was New Braunfels through-and-through. He grew up conquering the Comal (“King of the Rapids”) while working at Camp Warnecke, earning the #1 Caddie Badge at Landa Park, serving the community as a Wurstfest Opa from 1969-74, and leaving an enduring economic impact as co-owner of Guada-Coma Mechanical. Carroll served in the Texas National Guard in the 40s. In his later years he dedicated much of his time to cleaning family plots, researching family records, and finding business locations of his ancestors throughout town including The Black Whale Saloon, H.V. Schumann Drug Store, a car dealership and repair business, grocery store, law office, optometrist, insurance agency, and Coca Cola Bottling Plant in Seguin. When records were incomplete, he steadfastly dug deeper, true to his German nature. A great example being the Neuse family cemetery on Business 81 North, which had previously been destroyed. He located the site through an exhaustive investigation and then commemorated it with a professionally designed historical marker honoring all 19 family members buried there.
Carroll was an accomplished businessman and loyal friend. He was a pioneer in the Heating and Air Conditioning industry and built an impressive professional legacy through his time working for contractors, distributors, and manufacturers - primarily Rheem Manufacturing where he was awarded “Man of the Year” on multiple occasions. When he wasn’t working on his career or his pristine yard, he treasured his time with lifelong friends from high school and the time they spent competing in bass fishing and domino tournaments, ringing in every New Year with boisterous song and his famous black-eyed peas, and patriotically saluting the country he cared so deeply for on the Fourth of July. Most importantly, Carroll loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He humbly served Him as a member at Peace Lutheran Church for 26 years, serving on the Board of Church Properties most of that time, and more recently as a member of First Protestant Church, where he was baptized and confirmed as a child.
If you were looking for Grampy, all you had to do was follow the river – the Guadalupe, the Comal or the Llano to Lake LBJ. There you’d find him – in his boat or on the dock – with a fishing pole in hand. Carroll lived most of his life within cast’s reach of the water. We rejoice knowing he’s at peace with his Maker in paradise, where the fish are always biting.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:
Peace Lutheran Church, 1147 S. Walnut, New Braunfels, Texas 78130
First Protestant Church, 172 West Coll Street, New Braunfels, Texas 78130
Sophienburg Museum and Archives, 401 W. Coll, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Memorial Service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church on July 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. with a reception to follow.
