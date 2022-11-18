Carolyn Pearl Meckel Rapp, 96, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in New Braunfels, Texas. Carolyn was born June 19, 1926 in Sattler, Texas to Willie T. Meckel and Ida Guenther.
Carolyn grew up in Sattler, TX and went to Mountain Valley School through 8th grade and then graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1944. She met and fell in love with Oscar Charles Rapp at Fischer Dance Hall. They were married on October 19, 1944. They were married for 42 years before Oscar passed away in 1987. Together they had 4 children, built a legacy in New Braunfels by being charter members of the Wurstfest Association and devoted members of First Protestant Church. Carolyn taught Sunday School and Bible School for over 30 years there. She was a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Sattler Circle, and the New Braunfels Historical Society.
In 1994 she married Will Schlameus. They enjoyed 21 years together. Will brought much joy to Carolyn’s life including more family to love. Will passed away in 2015.
Carolyn enjoyed sewing and working in her garden, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with family; especially those who called her Omie. If you stopped by to visit her, you would find her sitting at her table and enjoying the view out her window. You were likely to get talked into a drink, a card game or two and leave with a pocket full of goodies.
When you live to be 96 you are preceded in death by many beloved family members. She is survived by her children, Janet Hutson (Phil), Carol Morisak (Gib), Christine McNeill (Howard), and Terry Rapp (Linda); stepsons, Lloyd Schlameus (Joanna) and David Schlameus (Marilyn); 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and over 15 great-great grandchildren; her brother, Charles Meckel (Patsy) and sister-in-law, Melinda Rapp.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 19 from 11am-12pm at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in Sattler. Funeral Services will be immediately after at 12pm with burial to follow at Mountain Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the First Protestant Church Children’s Ministry of New Braunfels.
