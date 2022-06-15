Carolyn Boyd Ingram White was born to Stanley and Rachel Boyd Ingram on June 9, 1936 in Giles County Pulaski, Tennessee. She passed away on May 25, 2022.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Eric W. White founder and owner of Garden Ridge Pottery and World Imports, her sister Gayle Ingram Harris, Brothers Larry Stanley Ingram, Edd Wayne Ingram, stepson Ronnie Wilford White, and son-in-law Kyle Oliver.
She is survived by her sister Rebecca Rachel Ingram of New Braunfels, TX, stepdaughter Phyllis Oliver of New Braunfels, stepson Mark White of Kennedy, TX, grandson Eric James White of New Braunfels, TX, Jason White of Pasadena, TX, granddaughter Kayla Oliver, great-granddaughter Melanie White, great grandson Tyler White of Houston, TX, Trey White of Pasadena, TX, Eric Thomas White of Conroe, TX, Isaiah White of Pasadena, TX, niece Pamela Sue Warnken of Starkville, Miss., Leza Ingram of Lewisburg, Tenn. and nephews David Harris of Starkville, Miss. and Mason Ingram of Windchester, Tenn.
Carolyn graduated from Marshall County High School in Lewisburg, Tenn. and worked for the Heil Quaker Corp. for 20 years. She and Eric married in 1974 and were married for 43 years when he passed away March 20, 2018.
