Carolyn Ann F. Waldrop, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the age of 86. Carolyn was born on December 14, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas to Elbert E. Flesher and Florence Bankston.
Carolyn enjoyed teaching. She taught for 25 years in the New Braunfels and San Antonio area.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Waldrop, Sr. She is survived by her children, Dawn Brinkkoeter and husband Dennis and Joe Waldrop; grandchildren, Jessie Brinkkoeter, Levi Brinkkoeter, and Zachary Waldrop; and great-grandchildren, Julie Villarreal and Nicholas Wahl.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM at Rockport Cemetery on Friday, July 29, 2022.
