Carole W. Marbach passed away peacefully at home on November 12, 2022 in New Braunfels, TX. Carole was born August 18, 1941 to Walter and Edline (Edie) Hanz in New Braunfels, Texas. She was married to Udo Marbach, Jr. on August 24, 1963.
Carole is preceded in death by her husband Udo Marbach, Jr, her parents, Walter and Edie Hanz and her brother Nathan Hanz. She is survived by her beloved children son, Dwayne Marbach (Susan); and daughters, Kathryn Schubert (Lee), Justine Angelico and Nicole Potts; as well as 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Ginger Hanz and Fred Hanz, as well as many in-laws, nephews and nieces.
Carole was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and was active with the Knights of Columbus. She also worked many years at the church thrift store.
Visitation and Rosary will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 from 5 to 7 with a rosary at 6:00 pm at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday November 22, 2022 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, TX with a reception and burial to follow.
The family would like to send out a very special thank you to Adrianna Ortiz (Carole’s private caregiver), Hope Hospice, Oak Tree Assisted Living, Amada Senior Care, Visiting Angels and eQuality Home Care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hope Hospice in Carole’s name. Please sign the guest book at www.doepenschmidtfuneralhome.com.