Carol Lynn Schorn of New Braunfels passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the age of 85 with her kids by her side. She was born in Shiner, Texas on April 22, 1937 to Raleigh and Viola Cook. Carol graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1955. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels where she taught Sunday school, prepared and served communion, played the bells, sung in the choir, was on the church board, and on the congregational life committee. She was also a volunteer at the SOS Food Bank and enjoyed being a member of her sorority, bunco, and domino groups.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Raleigh and Viola Cook; her loving husband of 59 years Stanley Schorn; and her sister Roylene Haggard. She is survived by her children, Greg Schorn and wife Sandy, Tammy Contreras and husband Frank, and Shawn Schorn and wife Amy, brother Lowell Cook, 16 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 6-8pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hope Hospice, or the SOS Food Bank.
