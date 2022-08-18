Carol Lynn Campbell Reynolds was born on July 17,1958 in San Antonio, Texas. She passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, on August 16th, 2022.
Carol moved to San Marcos with her family at an early age where she found fast friends, who ultimately became like sisters for a lifetime. After graduating from San Marcos High School as a member of the class of 1976, and a proud Rattler Cheerleader, she attended Southwest Texas State University where she pursued a career in Interior Design. She later transitioned into Education, teaching Art and Home Economics classes at Lake Travis High School and Canyon Middle School before retiring in 2016 to travel, and spoil her grandbabies.
Carol was steady, never loud, and never the center of attention, but always genuine to everyone she met in a way that made you immediately love her. Family came first, and friends became family. She had an unwavering loyalty to her roots, and those she held close in her life. She was strong, and strong-willed. She was bold and brave, full of life and love, and was tougher than nails. She was stylish, and had an endearing smile that warmed every room. She loved her toes in the sand on the Texas Coast.
Carol was devout in her Faith and Love for the Lord, and raised her family to always do good, and be true to who you are. She was a fierce mama, and nothing could get in the way of that. With Mark at her side, she built a family full of love and always embraced real-life triumphs and tragedies. After retirement, Carol spent her time right where she wanted to be surrounded by her six grandbabies, her pride and joy.
Her legacy will live on for generations to come, and her light will never go out.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Mark Reynolds; son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Amber Williams of New Braunfels, Texas, daughters and sons-in-law, Whitney and Stephen Kane of Dripping Springs, Texas, and Haley and Devon Owens of New Braunfels, Texas; grandchildren, Layton and Hadley Williams, Caroline and Brecken Kane, and Beau and Baker Owens. She is also survived by sister Ann Arnold, brothers David Campbell (Jayne Ann), Richard Campbell (Linda), Spencer Johnson (Teresa), and Kip Johnson (Robin), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Carol is also survived by many dear friends, whom she loved like family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Billy Campbell and Faye Johnson.
Funeral service will be at Oakwood Baptist Church on Friday, August 19th, at 10am. For those who wish to honor her Memory, her family suggests a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org), or Hope Hospice of New Braunfels (www.hopehospice.net)
