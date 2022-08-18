Carol Lynn Campbell Reynolds

New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 97F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.