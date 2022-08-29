Carol “Ann” Leyh

Ann Leyh passed away on 21-08-2022 suddenly but peacefully in her New Braunfels home at 85 years of age. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Putnam and her sister, Elizabeth Clayton. She is survived by her two daughters, Roseann Leyh Diehl of Fargo, ND, and Stephanie Leyh of Rotterdam, Netherlands. Two sons-in-law, Jon Diehl and Joost van Mierlo and her nephew Chris Clayton.
Ann Leyh was born on April 1, 1937, to Earl and Lucille Putnam in Uvalde, Texas. She graduated from Uvalde High School in 1955, after which she attended the university of Texas in Austin. She received her BA degree in English and Spanish in 1959. In 1961 she married Herman Leyh and traveled extensively with him until 1965. She taught school for 28 years in many different states, whereby a long time at Canyon Middle School. In 1993 she retired and lived in New Braunfels until her death on Sunday 21-08-2022.
Ann was an avid Longhorn and Spurs fan. She loved music, especially jazz. She was associated with several bands and loved every minute of it. She managed the Sliver Sounds and played in the Golden Oldies and the Ramblers for many years. She often said they were what kept her going, along wither her three dogs and her family.
A Celebration of Life Luncheon Buffet will be held at Cafe Garcia’s in New Braunfels, August 31st from 11am until 1:30pm. Friends and family who knew Ann are encouraged to stop by and share memories. There will be a small service honoring Ann starting at 11:00 before the Buffet.
She was always there for us and helped everyone unconditionally in any way possible. Ann will be missed by all who knew her and especially by her family! We will always love you mom!
