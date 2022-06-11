Carmen Amaro, born and raised in New Braunfels, Texas, leaves behind a legacy of faith, love and family. Carmen passed away June 3, 2022 peacefully in her sleep at the age of 98.
She came from a large loving family, and her stories will be missed by all of us. Carmen was a nun for most of her youth but prefers to be remembered as a teacher, who loved to teach music to children. Carmen attended Incarnate Word College obtaining her B.S. in Education and Texas State University earning a Masters.
Carmen had a special relationship with her sister Mary who preceded her in death. Both sisters found great comfort in their Catholic faith. They were the heart and soul of the Amaro household. They loved their family and constantly held gatherings in their home. We will miss Carmen’s sense of humor, easy smiles and laughter.
Carmen is preceded in death by her parents, Florentina Gonzalez Amaro and Sabino Amaro; brothers Elias Amaro and wife Bertha, Archie Amaro and wife Stella, Frank Amaro and surviving wife Mary C. Amaro, John Amaro and wife Evangelina Amaro, (deceased), Tony Amaro and wife Guadalupe, (deceased); and sisters Mary Amaro, Connie Amaro Rooney, Jessie Amaro Dennis husband Barron Dennis (deceased) and Robert Amaro and wife Corrine (deceased). Surviving sister Paula Barrera and husband Ezekiel. Carmen is also survived by numerous caring cousins, nieces and nephews.
A public visitation for Carmen will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A holy rosary will occur Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM.
A funeral mass will occur Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S Hidalgo Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A burial will occur Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Peace Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
