Carlota Vallejo passed away on October 21, 2022, at the age of 73. Services are pending with Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfu neralhome.com
Most Popular
Articles
- New Braunfels' rapid growth expected to slow with amount of land already in use, platted
- Walk a Mile in Her Shoes raises over $200K for Crisis Center of Comal County
- Dia de Los Muertos to once again highlight New Braunfels' Hispanic heritage
- Higher penalty fees for construction without permits a possibility for New Braunfels
- New Braunfels sees spike in river refuse, police citations issued during tourist season
- Texas Clay Festival to bring more than 80 artists to Gruene
- LEDERHOSEN LEGACY: The Oompahs enduring test of time
- Soul Searching offers living link to funeral history of New Braunfels
- Wounded warrior gets keys to ‘forever’ home in Canyon Lake
- Transportation, new library listed among potential 2023 New Braunfels bond projects