Carlos Basilio Guerrero, Jr.

Carlos Basilio Guerrero Jr, age 21, transitioned peacefully on Thursday evening, October 6, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Carlos was born in New Braunfels, Texas on June 5, 2001. Those left to cherish his memory include Viviana Lagunas (Wife) his 3 beautiful children Layla Guerrero, Carlos Guerrero III, Jiovanni Guerrero, followed by his parents Kenneth & Elaine Vallejo as well as Carlos & Lorena Guerrero not to mention step-parent Steven Ortiz. The siblings include: Kirsten Rosales, Zachary Rosales, Serena Guerrero, Araceli Ortiz, Evelyn Guerrero and Izaiah Vallejo. Followed by his Great Grandmother Rosa Guerrero. The Grandparents include Jeffery & Yolanda Guerrero, Pete & Ginger Rosales (Popo & Nana), and Debbie Mata. As well as his aunts and uncles Tana Mendez, Lucky & Tracy Mendez, Arlene Guerrero, and Jason Guerrero also by numerous cousins. Visitation for Carlos will be held at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 3pm-6pm