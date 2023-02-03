Carl Strickland, 92, of San Antonio, Texas, died January 30, 2023, surrounded by family.
Carl was born October 29, 1930, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to the late Poncy DeLeon Strickland and Stella (Stringfield) Strickland. He was the sixth of seven siblings: Wayne, Mildred, Doris, Bert, Dale, and Neil.
In 1953, Carl received a Bachelors of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from Louisiana State University. He served with distinction as a Second Lieutenant in Greenland in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, and was awarded the National Defense Service medal. In 1954 he moved to Baytown, Texas to work for Humble Oil (now Exxon), where he remained his entire career. On June 28, 1957, he married Mary Ann Elms, and together they brought four boys into the world.
In Baytown, Carl taught Sunday School at First Baptist Church for many years. In the 1970s he and his family, mostly on their own, built a vacation home on the Medina River, which they named Riverview and visited whenever the family’s schedule allowed. In 1991 Carl retired from Exxon. Carl and Mary Ann moved to New Braunfels, Texas, where they attended First Baptist Church. Carl enjoyed reading and writing, studying family genealogy, collecting books (he had a massive library!), hiking, traveling, planting pine saplings (thousands at a time!), hunting for fossils, and spending time with and videotaping family and friends. He was well-known for his great kindness and sense of humor. He was an outstanding husband, father, and grandfather.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Ann; by his four boys, Steve, David, Wade, Ken and their wives, Teresa, Keri, Denise, and Paige; by his grandchildren, Dillon, Rachel, Emily, Taylor, Danielle, Brandon, Chase, Dara, Clay, Jeremiah, Andrew, Lydia, Isaac, Anna, Leah, and Abigail; and by two great grandchildren, Joseph and Eleanor, with a third on the way.
Arrangements are with Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 189 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, Texas. Visitation and the funeral service will both take place at the funeral home on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M.
A Graveside Service, with military honors, will take place at 10:15 AM on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com