Carl H. Josephson

November 13, 1933 ~ August 24, 2022
Carl was born to C. Harry and Belen C. Josephson on November 13, 1933 in New Britain, CT. After many months in New Braunfels, TX Medical and Care Facilities, Carl passed peacefully on August 24, 2022 to be with his Lord.
Carl is survived by his wife, Beryl with whom he celebrated their 63 Anniversary on August 1. He is also survived by his sisters, Eleanor Shea, and Linda Josephson both of Bristol, CT. He leaves his four children, Keith of Greenlawn, NY, Jennifer of Houston, TX, and Karen and Sarah of Concord, CA. His grandchildren are Stephanie Tillison of Houston, TX, and Kevin and Timothy Josephson of Greenlawn, NY.
Carl graduated from Plainville, CT High School in 1951, where he performed in several dramatic and musical productions. He graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1955 with a BS degree in Engineering and later earned an MS from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute as a Quality Control Engineer.
Carl enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 as a Sharpshooter and Aerial Radar Surveillance Monitor along the US/Canadian border. After his discharge from the Army, he worked as a Rural Route Mailman in Farmington, CT and a garage mechanic in Forestville, CT. Carl then moved on to a Quality Control position at Fafnir Bearing in New Britain, CT. Later and for most of his career, Carl managed the Quality Control Engineering Department at Ensign-Bickford Co. in Simsbury, CT until his retirement. After his retirement from Ensign-Bickford, Carl worked for several years as the Voting Machine Technician and a Poll Worker, and as a greeter and driver at Bailey’s Funeral Parlor. Then he worked as a Hall Monitor at Bristol Eastern High School and later as the In-House School Suspension Monitor.
Carl was very involved in the American Society for Quality Control (ASQC), serving as Chairman of the Hartford Chapter. He also served as Treasurer of the Asbury Methodist Church in Forestville, CT for a number of years and served on the Boy Scout Troop 4 Committee while he resided in Bristol, CT.
When Carl moved to Texas, he became involved as a member of the Canyon Lake Resource & Recreation Center (CRRC) Board. As an active volunteer for CRRC, he worked to assemble North Pole Village; greet the young at Santa’s home, and build the Ice Fishing House where children fish for treats. Carl volunteered as a reading tutor for first and second graders in the RSVP program at local schools for many years. Carl was a local Lion Club Member. He also participated in Comal County’s Government Academy, the Sherriff’s Citizen Academy where he served as Treasurer and volunteered at the Summer Camp programs, and Comal Citizen’s Fire Academy. Carl and Beryl were founding Members of the North Shore United Methodist Church in 2003 and have continued to serve wherever there is a need.
There will be a Memorial Service at North Shore United Methodist Church on September 3,2022 at 11:00. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to NSUMC at 23881 North Cranes Mill Rd. in Canyon Lake, TX 78133 or to CRRC of Canyon Lake at 1917 FM2673 in Sattler, Canyon Lake, TX 78133.
