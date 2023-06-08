Carl Clifford Markham

February 11, 1992 – May 30, 2023
In Loving Memory
Carl Markham died on Tuesday, May 30, in a traffic accident.
He leaves behind his wife, Kathryn (Katie) Markham and their son Thomas Marshall Markham. Carl was preceded in death by his grandmothers Ethel Moody and Joyce Rushton. He is survived by his parents Clifford and Margaret Markham, his brother Jay Markham, and his grandfather Will Rushton. He is also survived by his father- and mother-in-law, John and Sarah Breon, and brother-in-law Tyler Breon and his wife Kaitlyn.
Carl graduated from La Vernia High School in 2010. He was a member of Troop 118 of the Boy Scouts of America and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Immediately after graduation Carl joined the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves and served as a Marine Science Technician, Second Class Petty Officer for the remainder of his life. Carl graduated from Texas State University in San Marcos in 2014 with a B.S. in Computer Science. Throughout his career he worked as a Business Analyst/Software Engineer, Systems Analyst/Developer, and Data Ops Analyst for a variety of organizations. He enjoyed traveling with his family, hiking, and building things with power tools.
But Carl would not want us to remember him for his achievements, his education, or his career. Carl would want us to remember him as a father who loved his son Tommy above all else.
He leaves behind a great many family members and friends who loved him dearly, and whom he loved in return. The family will celebrate his life in a small private memorial.
For those who would like to help in some way, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to the Alamo Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. You may go to http://www.alamoareabsa.org/waystogive/memorial/ to contribute to camperships which will help other young people access the camping programs he enjoyed in his youth. There is a dropdown menu where you can select Carl’s name.