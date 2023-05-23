Cameron Jacob Long was born on April 13, 2002, to Chris Long and Jenna Griffin Long. He lost his life at the age of 21, on May 5, 2023, leaving behind his parents and beloved brother Caleb Long to cherish his memory. Additionally, he is survived by his great-grandmother Irene Friesenhahn of Schertz, grandparents John and Veronica Long of Spring Branch, Kathy Griffin of Spring Branch, aunts, and uncles, Jurgen and Jennifer Abrego of New Braunfels, Travis Long of Schertz, Anthony Kosub of La Vernia and Erin Kosub of New Braunfels, and cousins Peyton, Isabela and Gavin Abrego of New Braunfels and Carson Kosub of La Vernia. Cameron was welcomed into heaven by his adoring grandfather Clifford Griffin and beloved dog Roxy, along with great-grandparents Mathew Friesenhahn, Richard Long and Jacqueline Long. Cameron graduated from Canyon High School in 2020 and went on to Texas Tech University and South Plains College where he was pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering. He was a true outdoorsman with a passion for fishing and hunting. There was no game too large or too difficult for Cameron to master. In high school, Cameron loved being a member of the FFA, caring for and showing his prize pigs. He won many awards in FFA, so it was no surprise that he landed a job at Tejas Rodeo where he spent many weekends supporting the rodeo operations. After working the rodeo, you could find him on the dance floor enjoying two things he loved: dancing and music. Cameron was athletic and enjoyed playing baseball and football. He loved to travel and loved to be in and around the water. He was an amazing, selfless, and independent young man who will be remembered for his kind spirit, willingness to help others, impeccable work ethic, witty sense of humor and most of all for his beautiful heart. His absence will be felt immensely by his family and all who knew and loved him. In lieu of a funeral, a celebration of life service will be held from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm on May 27th at the Tejas Rodeo/Western Sky Wedding Event Venue located at 315 Obst Rd. in Bulverde, Texas. Cameron will be honored during the opening prayer of the rodeo, which promptly begins at 7:00 pm. If you would like to attend the Rodeo, please purchase tickets in advance at www.tejasrodeo.com and arrive early to secure seats. In honor of Cameron, please feel free to wear his favorite shirt: Americana by Magellan, or wear something patriotic, or red, white, and blue.
