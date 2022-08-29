In loving remembrance of our son, Brandon Joel Gibson, of Newport News, VA. Born August 22, 1972 in San Diego, CA. Brandon had blue eyes, a happy smile and an outgoing personality. He created nicknames for those he loved. Brandon entered eternal rest on July 29, 2022. He graduated from Innsbruck Intl High School (Austria) and attended Florida Southern College in Lakeland, FL. He started a career as an OTR long distance truck driver as he enjoyed traveling on the open road and seeing the wonders of the United States. He had taken many pictures of sunrises and sunsets. Brandon loved the ocean. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, scuba diving and windsurfing. Spending time with his children was his greatest joy. Brandon is survived by his parents Mark and Alice Gariepy of New Braunfels, TX, his sister Andrea Sprague and husband Brian and daughter Whitney of Frankton, IN., daughters Madison and Summer Gibson of Lockhart, TX, son Alec and daughter Ashley Gibson of West Palm Beach FL and his many friends within the USA and worldwide. We wish our son eternal peace. Donations in Brandon’s name may be made to the charity of your choice.
Most Popular
Articles
- Vivo Living offers studio apartment space in converted New Braunfels hotel
- Man who shot Comal County deputy convicted by jury, faces life
- Motorcyclist killed in wreck near FM 306 in Comal County
- Lucia “Lucy” Luna Gallegos
- New Braunfels, Canyon Lake businesses come together to honor bus drivers
- Mothers, daughters team up to serve New Braunfels
- Rain in forecast for New Braunfels area, flooding possible
- New Braunfels, Comal ISDs welcome students back to school
- Council determines right-of-way on W. San Antonio Street
- Comal County Sheriff's Office deputy describes events leading up to 2020 shooting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented