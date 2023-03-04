Bobby Carrol Johnson was born on April 7, 1937 in Nordheim, Texas. He passed away on February 28, 2023, in Carrollton, Texas at the age of 85 years. He never has to worry about any illness or memory problems again!
Bob was a hardworking man who loved his family. In 1959, he met and fell in love with Oleta Wilkerson. They were married for 52 years.
As a young man, Bob started his career as a Texas Highway Patrolman. Shortly after completing the Texas Highway Patrol Academy, he was drafted into the Army. After an honorable discharge, he returned to the Texas Highway Patrol for another eight years. He was effective in these professions because of his outgoing personality and was never a stranger to anyone! Whether an independent service station dealer for the Mobil Oil Company during the 1970s or a traveling salesman for the Thorell Tractor Supply in Stuttgart, AR, He could make lifelong friends with anyone!
Bob loved the outdoors! Some of his favorite adventures included farming, raising cattle, riding horses, bailing hay, waterskiing, camping, etc. But two of the things he loved the most were horseback riding and bailing hay!! He always seemed to be the happiest doing these two things.
Bob is survived by his children, Robert Johnson & wife, Kari, Pamela Oppelt & husband, Jody, Gwendolyn Carty & husband, Jason, Michael Johnson & wife, Callie; grandchildren, Dustin Carnahan & wife, Monica, Amanda Montgomery & husband, Dr. Christopher, Rebecca Boyle & husband, Scott, Brandon Carnahan, Devan Carty, Bailey Glenewinkel & husband, Jackson, Owen Carty, Kendall Oppelt, Jake Everett, Logan Carty, Carter Johnson, Wyatt Johnson; great-grandchildren, Samantha Montgomery, Theodore Montgomery, Sage Carnahan, Elaina Montgomery, Margaret Jo Glenewinkel; and brother, Calvin Rayes & wife, Vernell.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Ira & Alice Johnson; wife Oleta Johnson; wife Sondra Johnson; and daughter Brenda Everett.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels. A funeral service will follow the viewing at 11:00 AM.A committal service will be held at Nordheim Cemetery in Nordheim, Texas, on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00 am.