Our precious loving mother Blanche Leona Gambrel, 93, born December 11, 1929, passed away on February 6, 2023 about 3pm peacefully.
A Memorial & Commemorative Service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00am at Lux Funeral Home, 1254 Business 35 North, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Her surviving Children are Robert T. Gambrel of Dallas, TX, Thomas K. Gambrel of Phoenix, AZ, Bryan S. Gambrel of Crown Point, IN, Robin T. Gambrel of New Braunfels, TX.
Blanche, was a great-grandmother of 16, a grandmother of 8 & a mother of 4. Her brothers were William Vaughn, Kenneth Vaughn, Eugene Vaughn, Fred Kurgan & Timothy Kurgan, and with her sister June Keeley, surviving. She was an aunt to very many.
Her favorite bible verse is Romans 8:28. Her favorite song was “Go Rest High on That Mountain”, by Vince Gill, along with “Old Rugged Cross” & “I’ll Fly Away”.
Blanche worked for GM in sales, cleaned homes, did housekeeping & babysitting, while she put herself through Joliet Junior College of Joliet, Illinois. She received an Associate’s Degree at 59 years of age, and moved to Texas to be with family. She was also a Realtor of 10+ years with Searles & Son Realty of Chicago, Illinois.
She was an avid church going member most of her life, worship & loved the Lord.
She resided at Kirkwood Manor for the last 8 years and had many friends there, including the Kirkwood Staff, she liked to read books, did table games, word puzzles & search words.
Kirkwood Manor loved her. She will be missed by many. Rest in Peace Mom, we love you.
Comal Flower Shop (830.625.7575) is the preferred florist.
To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.