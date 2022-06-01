Billy Carlton Walker, 88, of New Braunfels, TX, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at EdenHill Communities. Mr. Walker was born on October 10, 1933, in Woodson, TX to Robert Lee Walker and Velma Williams Walker.
In 1935, the family moved to Hawley, TX, where Billy spent much of his childhood before moving to Snyder where he completed high school. He received a B.A. in sociology at Texas Tech University as a member of the ROTC program and the Sigma Chi fraternity. On May 31, 1958, Billy married Carmen Sue Kay in the First Methodist Church in Lubbock, TX. Mr. Walker then served two years in the United States Army as an officer at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. For the next 35 years, he was a pharmaceutical sales representative in San Antonio, TX for Wyeth-Ayerst Laboratories, calling on hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics. In retirement, Mr. Walker promoted the education of pharmacy history in collaboration with a number of pharmacy schools in Texas through the donation of artifacts from his decades-long collection of pharmacy antiques to museums/learning centers within the schools. In particular, he (and second wife Margaret, retired hospital pharmacist) was instrumental in the establishment of the museum at the Feik School of Pharmacy at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, where he was also curator. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in New Braunfels and was a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry for over 50 years, lodge #1109 in New Braunfels most recently attended.
Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 47 years, Carmen Sue Kay Walker; his brother, Robert L. Walker Jr. of Breckenridge, TX; a sister, Nancy Walker Daniel Sain of Tulia.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Margaret Riebe Roberts Walker of New Braunfels; son Michael L. Walker and wife Malinda of Round Rock; daughter Susan R. Walker of Selma, TX; stepson Paul R. Roberts III and wife Sandy of Canyon Lake; stepdaughter Shari Streb and husband Joseph of Bergheim; sister Sue Terrell and husband Wayne of Odessa; numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.
