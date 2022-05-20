Bill Lewis McGee, 76, died peacefully on May 18, 2022, with his family by his side. The Lewy Body Dementia he bravely endured without complaint for four years has now been healed and he is well again. Praise God for His gift of eternal life for those who trust in Him.
Bill was born in San Marcos, Texas, on January 25, 1946, to parents Billy H. and Jewell McGee. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Dianne, three daughters and three sons-in-love, Heather and Bill Menn, Holly and Mike North, and Hope and Kevin Wilson. Eight grandchildren, Presley Milson, Paige Milson, Caleb & Mariah North, Tanner North, Annie Grace North, Luke Wilson and Phillip Wilson. Brother Rodney and Rosemary McGee and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Billy H. & Jewell McGee, and grandson Joshua North.
Bill secured a place in heaven when at the age of 10, placed his trust in Jesus and asked Him to be the Lord of his life. Bill lived his life for Jesus and was a great spiritual influence in the lives of his children and family.
He attended Kyle schools and graduated in 1964. Bill proudly served our country for 3 years in the Army with a tour in Vietnam. After an honorable discharge, Bill resumed his education at Southwest Texas State and graduated in 1972 with a B.S. in Agriculture.
Bill was a tall man with many varied interests. Being raised on a dairy farm in Kyle, Texas, Bill learned responsibility and a strong work ethic at a young age and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting Texas whitetail deer of which he enjoyed much success. He loved gardening and landscaping and he found great joy in giving away the abundance from his garden. He also loved photography his favorite subject being his three girls. He loved the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys. Bill’s greatest enjoyment however came from being with his family. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh.
Bill worked many years in the insurance industry starting as an adjustor with Texas Farm Bureau and later enjoying sales and managing an agency in Victoria, Texas. Later in life, he worked corrections and then landed his favorite job as caretaker at the Halifax Ranch in Kyle, Texas. Bill was a member of First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Texas, and has enjoyed many friendships there.
Bill’s family would sincerely like to thank the extraordinary caregivers at Sage Senior Living, San Marcos Rehab and Halcyon Hospice. We could not have asked for more loving and giving folks who took such good care of him. Thank you from a grateful family.
A family burial service will be on Tuesday at 2:00 P.M. at Kyle Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church Kyle at 400 W. Center St. Kyle, Texas, at 4:00 P.M., May 24, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels Building Fund or the Lewy Body Dementia Association-lbda.org
“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31
