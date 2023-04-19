Beverly Ann Helmke of Canyon Lake gained her heavenly wings on April 15, 2023.
Beverly was born to Imagene Helen and Horace Randolph Berry on April 10, 1948, in Lampasas, Texas. On August 20, 1965, Beverly married the love of her life, Allan Walter Helmke. Three handsome boys blessed their marriage; Michael Wayne, Kevin Ray, and Trey Allan. Together they enjoyed countless trips to the coast, deer lease, drag races, and the lake.
Beverly had an eye for art. She enjoyed painting, listening to music, and shooting her pump .22 rifle. She loved long stays at the beach, especially in the Rockport/Fulton area. She was known for her lemon squares and chocolate chip cookies.
Holidays were her favorite times of the year when all the family gathered together. Because above all, she loved her family, including her three boys, their wives, and her five grandchildren. She was thought of as a mom by many.
Beverly is preceded in death by her husband Allan, brother-in-law Harvey Helmke, mother Imagene, and father Horace. She is survived by her sister Melody Jeter, sons Michael (wife Kimberly), Kevin (wife Shannon), and Trey (wife Denay). Grandchildren Brookelynn Helmke, Shelby Mann, Brynn Mann, Dax Helmke, and Harper Helmke, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be at Zoeller Funeral home in New Braunfels, Texas on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice.