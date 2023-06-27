Beulah Sexton, age 96, of New Braunfels, Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandma, Great-Grandmother, and Great-Great-Grandmother. A woman who loved well and was well-loved. Beulah Mae Sexton slipped away in the early afternoon of Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the age of 96.
Beulah was the only child born May 31, 1927, in Norwood, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents George Dewey Baker and Rosie Farmer, both of Somerset, Kentucky, her husband of 70 years, William Lee Sexton who passed on 21 June 2016, her son Johnny, and her daughter Stephanie Gaston.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children; Barbara Pruett of New Braunfels, Texas, Michelle Kahley of Tucson, Arizona and William Sexton, Jr of San Antonio, Texas as well as 11 Grandchildren, eleven Great Grandchildren and three Great-Great Grandchildren and so many friends.
Beulah was a long-time resident of Westphalia, Missouri for over 20 years before moving to New Braunfels, Texas in 1997. She loved to bake and enjoyed reading and playing pinochle, UNO and Dominoes and being with her favorite and loyal companion, her Poodle, Bear. She also loved to paint and volunteer at the local Senior Center in New Braunfels.
She will be laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with her Husband.
A Memorial Service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, New Braunfels, Texas at 10:00 am on June 29, 2023.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Sexton family.