December 12, 1938 ~ June 14, 2022
Betty Mae Cook (McGill), age 83, passed away on June 14, 2022 in Helotes, Texas. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Carlos Cook, a sister, Lucille Rice and her parents, Oscar and Mary McGill (Hamilton) of Alluwe, Oklahoma. She is survived by her daughter, Cara Dawn Wyly Myers and husband, James Myers and her grandson, Dayton Wyly; 3 sisters and 2 brothers all of Oklahoma. Betty was also blessed with many nieces and nephews and the family of Cara Dawn’s first husband, Robert Wyly.
Betty was born in Talala, Oklahoma on December 12, 1938. She moved to New Braunfels with her brother, Robert and wife, Jean. Betty worked at McKenna Memorial Hospital, where she met Carlos. Betty and Carlos were married on August 19, 1960. She retired from First National Bank as a vice president. Betty worked in the Trust department where she made many friends in the New Braunfels Community.
Betty was never without a book. She loved to read. If she wasn’t reading, she was working in the yard or their garden. She and Carlos canned many a jar of pickles and okra, and she supplied the family with homemade cookies and candy at Christmas time. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, enjoyed playing spades, 42, and penny-ante poker with friends, Roland and Bernice Jentsch and their family.
Visitation for Betty will be Tuesday, June 21 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park also in New Braunfels.
The family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Commented