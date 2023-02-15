Betty “Betsy” Jane Lee Lemmons was born on November 25, 1954 and left this world February 12th 2023 at the age of 68, after a 4 year battle of lung cancer. She was born in Monroe, Louisiana to EM and Martiel Lee. She is preceded by both of her parents. Survivors include: her husband of 42 years, Raymond Lemmons; brothers John Lee (Barbara), and Richard Lee (Brenda); children Megan Rider (Corey), Laura McKinney (Brian);step children Ronnie (Beverly) Lemmons, Theresa Lemmons; grandchildren Cody Lemmons, Dillon and Melissa Kite, Hailey and Ryley Lemmons, Charlie Rider, Collin, Trenton and Braelee McKinney; A loving “Nanny” to James Pierce, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, along with many special friends along the way. Betty worked many years as a private duty nurse throughout Monroe and San Antonio. Anyone who knew her, knew how hard working she was. She took pride in everything she did. She will be missed so much! A very special thank you to Meradith Pierce for taking such good care of her in her last few weeks as well as Dr Brad Beeler at BAMC for never giving up on her. To follow her wishes, no public viewing or celebration of life will be conducted.
