Beth Ann Mannion of New Braunfels, Texas left us on July 13, 2022, surrounded by her family who loved her dearly and will miss her tremendously. She was born to parents Tom and Betty Carolan on September 29, 1937, in Philadelphia, PA.
Beth married Jack, the love of her life, in 1956, a union best described as a 60-year love affair. Soon after their marriage, the Army stationed Jack at the American Hospital in Paris. But an ocean couldn’t keep her away from her Jack. She travelled across the Atlantic, and the young couple spent an amazing time travelling throughout Europe. While overseas, their first child was born.
Once back in the states, they had three more children, raising the family in happy, loving, homes in Philadelphia, Schenectady, and Scotia, NY. Beth cultivated in her children, a solid moral compass, and the ability to express love and show compassion. She was heavily involved in their education with her extensive involvement with the PTA, scouting, and the Church. To this day, she is still beloved by many of our childhood friends.
Beth’s most defining qualities were her loving character and her incredible strength. Throughout her life, she touched the hearts of those with whom she interacted . Beth was highly respected by everyone who knew her, so much so, she was often sought out for advice and counsel. Her smile was infectious because it wasn’t just a smile with her lips, her smile made her eyes sparkle and made those near her feel warm, feel seen, feel heard, and feel loved.
Upon Jack’s retirement they moved to Pensacola, FL, then in 2004, to New Braunfels, TX where they would spend their remaining years together. Through all their years together they never lost their love of travel and never missed an opportunity to spend time with the family.
All the local neighborhood children loved her. As she lay in her hospital bed in her house, the children on her street got together and, with a peace lily in hand, came to the door to tell her how much they loved her.
Beth is now reunited for eternity with Jack, the love of her life, her best friend, her closest confidante and, some might say, her partner in crime. Her memory is carried on by her daughter Lisa (Steve) Youngentob; sons Jack (Jami), Mike (Staci), and Doug (Karen); 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; her sister Jane (Mike) Smith; sister-in-law Eileen McKeown, and brother-in-law, Vince. She also has many nieces and nephews as well as her closest and dearest friends, Olga and Sharon. We, Beth’s family, thank you Olga, and your entire family for loving the lady that we all loved so much.
The family would like to recognize the amazing work of Hope Hospice. They provided exceptional support during this challenging time and, through their knowledge and understanding, we were better able to care for our mom in the way that she deserved.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, TX (www.hopehospice.net). To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries
“A Mother is the only person on earth who can divide her love among all her children and each child still have All Her Love”
