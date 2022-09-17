Benjamin David was born January 16, 1969 in Bryan, Texas, and passed away at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio on September 9, 2022 at 2:25 pm.
Ben loved being outside and spent most of his life working outdoors as a building contractor. He enjoyed early mornings by a river, time with a good dog, and old things.
He is survived by a son Benjamin Quinn Bruttell (Jessica Chiles); mother and step-father Victoria David and Tom Bruttell; sisters Jean Bruttell Morris (Lewis), Kelly Danann (David Anderson), and Faye Bruttell Holloway; and nieces and nephews Zoey, Miranda, Vivian, Ren, Kaleigh, Jaden, Avery and Emma.
Ben was a registered organ and tissue donor and was able to help others through his death. The family asks for commemoration of his life through donations to donatelifetexas.org in Ben’s name.
