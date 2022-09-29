June 14, 1933 ~ September 24, 2022
Benjamin “Blue” Johnston was born on June 14, 1933, to Rache and Flora Whisenant Johnston in San Marcos, on the family farm where he lived almost all his life. Blue died on September 24, 2022, at the age of 89.
Blue drilled water wells for Kutscher Drilling Company for 50 years. According to his logbooks, it is estimated that he drilled over a half million feet into the earth during his 50-year career. He met his wife, Charlene Feick Johnston, while drilling a water well for her family. Blue and Charlene married in 1957 and had two daughters, Abby and Jodi.
Blue’s house was a social spot for his friends and neighbors. Blue loved to talk and always had a cold drink ready to offer to his visitors. He was a friend to many. His friends and family know how much he liked nicknames. He had a nickname for almost everyone, everything from “Bomb”, “Mr. Man”, “Girly Girl”, and everything in between. Blue was well-known as a person who could fix almost anything. He could always be found working in his shop, welding barbeque pits, branding irons, and doing other repair work for his friends and neighbors. Blue was an avid hunter and was famous for his sausage making skills and his venison sausage recipe. He hunted throughout Texas and in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.
Blue is survived by his wife of 65 years, Charlene Feick Johnston, daughter Abby Johnston and husband Joel Michael Oldham, daughter Jodi Johnston Steen and husband Don Steen, grandson Ben Steen, and granddaughter Sarah Steen, all of San Marcos, brothers-in-law Bill Mellon of San Antonio, Bill Feick of Geronimo, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Herbert and Ruby Feick, brother James Johnson and wife Hazel, sisters Hazel Seffel and husband Bill, Edith Mellon, Ella Jean Simon and husband Kermit, Juanima Wendler and husband Ed, and sister-in-law Helen Feick.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 5th, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home located at 189 N Seguin Ave in New Braunfels. The chapel service will begin at 10am, with a prior visitation starting at 9am. A graveside service will immediately follow at York Creek Cemetery. A reception will follow the graveside service at Texas Rock House located at 3207 Hunter Road in San Marcos.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at EdenHill Communities for their wonderful care for Blue. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to EdenHill Communities or First Protestant Church, both of New Braunfels.
