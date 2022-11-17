Beatrice Cardenas Gonzales loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, loyal friend-- passed away peacefully on November 15, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born on October 9, 1934 to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Cardenas in New Braunfels, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Federico Gonzales, daughter, Esther Madrid, granddaughter, Melinda Gonzales.
She is survived by Jiorge and Susie Gonzales, Rosario and Pete Valdez, Fred and Rosie Gonzales, Ricardo and Anna Gonzales, Mary Alice and Stanley Slater, Joe and Diana Gonzales, Esmeralda Wilson, Rudy and Mary Alice Gonzales, Elvia Gonzales, Beatrice and Jeff Coleman, Judy Gonzales, Sylvia and Jeff Duncan, Danny Gonzales, numerous grand-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a beautiful woman, full of life with such a big heart. She was loved by everyone she met and had an instant connection with those around her. She had an infectious way of laughing right out loud and would make you feel welcome. But most of all, Beatrice had a loving devotion to her family and gave them everlasting memories that they will cherish forever. Her tender and kind heart, precious eyes and beautiful smile will remain in their hearts.
Public visitation will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral home located at 415 S. Business 35 New Braunfels, TX., A service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Tree of Life Church located at 5513 IH-35, with the viewing starting at 11:00am and Funeral service at 12:00pm. Burial will immediately follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens located at 11700 TX -46 West, New Braunfels, TX
Services in care of Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.