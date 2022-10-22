On Saturday, Oct 8, 2022 Barry Ross Polston left his earthly body and entered his heavenly home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. As his good friend Karen once said, “Barry, make sure you keep your mouth shut until you get on the other side of those pearly gates!”
Barry Ross Polston was born February 3, 1946 in London, England. He always told people he was one of the last true Cockney’s as he was born within the Bow Bells of London, Story #1. Barry moved to Tulsa, OK at an early age where, Story #20, he had to learn to scrap because he had a British accent and was picked on by the Okie boys. He returned to London at the age of 7 to witness the coronation of QE 2 with his mother Gertrude and their British family. While staying for an extended time in London he told of having to get into scraps with the English boys because he was a “Damn Yank”, Story #38. On returning back to the states, Barry, Gertrude & his older brother Glenn, with his father Forrest (Bob), the family settled into Independence, KS. Here Barry called home and established lifelong family/friendships. Barry was part of the nations longest football winning streak at 49 games from 1957-1963. Story #102. Story #103, he was also part of the team that lost the winning streak! After graduating from high school Barry attended Independence Junior College where he played football, worked as a bouncer at the local VFW, worked at the parks & rec center and basically stayed one step ahead of getting into serious trouble, Stories #120-#269. Barry finished college at Pittsburgh State where he claimed to have been the only student to graduate even after being kicked out of the student teaching program because he broke the “middle finger” of one of his students. Story #289. After graduating from Pitt St & just 3 hours short of receiving his masters Barry went to work in Lee Summit, MO where he became the nations youngest Parks & Recreation Director. Stories #290-#310. This job eventually led Barry to his move to TEXAS, where he took over as the Parks & Recreation Director in Irving, Texas. Story #329. The move to Texas also led Barry to the LOVE of his life, Kaye!! Story #330!
Barry & Kaye raised 3 children in Irving; Marilyn (Cindy), Bud (Alberto) & Scott (Nicole) & many other kids that were in and out of the Polston home. Barry & Kaye NEVER turned away a child or an individual that needed a helping hand.
In and around 1979 Barry became frustrated with the bureaucracy of local government and Kaye encouraged Barry to start his own business. Story #385. PEC (Polston Energy Control) & Quick Turf were born. In and around 1981, PEC & Quick Turf went under. Stories #400-#450. Soon after, one of Barry’s PEC & Quick Turf customers offered him a job to go out and sell specialty building materials to builders and remodelers. Story #451. Kaye always said Barry was a natural salesman because of how easily he could talk to anyone.
Stories #452-#500, use your imagination.
In 1984 Barry started an independent rep firm selling building materials, Polston Sales & Marketing (PS&M), Story #501. In 1991, Kaye quit her job and joined Barry in PS&M. Story #550. All of the manufacturers that Barry represented soon saw an increase in sales and each attributed these increases to Kaye. Barry had to concur. Story #575. In 1995, their youngest, Scott, joined PS&M and began covering South Texas as his territory. Story #650.
In 2004, Barry, Kaye & Scott started their ventilation company, Ross Manufacturing, LLC. Story #700. After enduring a few setbacks from 2004 – 2007, Ross began growing and has become a successful company for the family. Stories #700-800.
In 2005 Barry & Kaye built their permanent home in the town that they LOVE, New Braunfels. Story #736.
Through these last 15 years in NB, Barry made lasting friendships/family and he is loved and admired by many! Story #801 -------!
Barry so loved his grandchildren Alex, Jackson, Hannah, Cooper & Lyric. His other children Wendy & Cody (best friend Terry’s kids). Sister-in-law Connie, Nieces/Nephews; Kym (Tracy), Kyle (Tedi), Kelly (Richard), great nieces/nephews; Austin (Brittany), Kelsey, Renee, Brenda, KJ (Alicia) & great-great nephews, Lamar, Brandon & Charles. Too many others to list!
Barry had a tremendous impact on everyone he came in contact with and he was truly ONE of a KIND! We know that all those that have preceded him in death were waiting for him with a hug/kiss and all his numerous animals with a lick.
A memorial service will be held Friday Oct 28 from 3-5 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral home; 189 N Seguin Ave. New Braunfels, TX 78130. A celebration of life will commence at 6 PM at Kings & Queens Ballroom; 442 Stolte Rd. New Braunfels, TX 78130
In lieu of flowers please donate to the New Braunfels Humane Society.
Donations can be made over the phone at 830-629-5287 or by mail at:
NBHS
3353 Morningside Dr
New Braunfels, TX
78130
https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1605467
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com