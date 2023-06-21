Barbara Joann Gardner went to the Lord June 6, 2023. Born to Karl and Esther Lichtenwaldt, she was an only child. Barbara was a wonderful mother and wife. Everyone she knew loved her for she was a kind and generous person. Barbara loved gardening. She also loved being a member of the Barbara lunch group, the Red Hat ladies group, and the New Braunfels Conservation Society.
She is survived by her son, Robert; daughter, Vicki; also her grandchildren, Calie, Paul, Beth, Tommy and Will; and great granddaughter Kynlie.
Services will be held June 23, 2023 at Zoeller Funeral Home at 11 AM. The family will go to the burial at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Gardner family.