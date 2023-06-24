Barbara Jean (BJ) Whittaker

She is survived by her husband, Mark Thane Whittaker, sons Bryant Justin, his wife Valerie Anne, granddaughter Paytra Lynn, and Aric Thane, wife Rachel Elizabeth, grandson Sawyer Thane.
BJ was born in Brenham, Texas; graduated from Brenham High School in 1970; she put herself through Texas A&M University, graduating December of 1975, with a BA in elementary education.
BJ student taught at Spring Branch ISD in Houston, got her first postgraduate position at Brazoria ISD Spring term 1976, returned to Brenham as a Program Coordinator with the Texas MHMR system. After marrying October 30, 1976, she moved to Houston as a job placement representative for Snelling & Snelling Employment Service and later as administrative assistant to the purchasing agent of Ruston Gas Turbines Ltd.
Her heart was always in teaching and she contracted a position at Scarborough Elementary with Houston ISD while expecting her first son. Wanting to move her family out of Houston proper, she contracted to Humble ISD and, carrying her second son, moved to Atascocita Forest in Humble. It was from Humble ISD that she retired in 2005. At that time she moved on to nest at Canyon Lake, between Austin and San Antonio. Constantly in motion and missing teaching, she substituted for Comal ISD for another thirteen years, finally calling it quits to enjoy puttering around her home and yard, and as primary caregiver to her husband.
BJ passed unexpectedly at 6:53 AM, on Monday morning, June 12, at St. David Hospital South, Austin, TX. She was awaiting thoracic surgery to correct an acute aortic dissection. She left between heartbeats, happy, expecting good things, and looking forward to rehabbing in the comforting arms of her family.
A Rosary will be held on Thursday, June 29 at 9:30 A.M. with a Mass to follow at 10:00 A.M. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels. A reception will follow at the church following services.
It is recommended flowers be ordered from Petals to Go in New Braunfels, or in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Comal Literary Foundation in BJ’s name.
Rest in peace, Hummingbird.
