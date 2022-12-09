Barbara Ann Daigle Lightsey of New Braunfels joined her Lord in Heaven on December 5, 2022. Barbara was born to Juanita Williams Daigle and William Joseph Daigle at Seton Hospital in Austin on August 3, 1938. She attended the University of Texas and earned a B.A. Degree in English. While attending the University she met a blue-eyed Louis Hunt Lightsey at a church student retreat. They were wed on June 3, 1961, and moved to Corpus Christi for two years, returning to Austin, the city Barbara loved in 1963. In 1973, Barbara began a career with the University of Texas in administration positions, which included managing Bauer House, the Chancellor’s Residence; this was a position she took and performed with pride until her retirement in 1999. Due to Louis’s health situation, she and Louis moved to New Braunfels in 2017 in order to be closer to family.
Family and her church community at Highland Park Baptist Church were of the utmost importance to Barbara. She was active in all aspects of her two sons’ lives including serving in PTA positions, the West Austin Youth Association, band boosters, and scouting at Troop 410. The Lightsey home was the “cool-aid” house and gathering place for her sons’ friends from elementary through college age. Barbara’s greatest joy was cooking for others; her garlic grits (secret recipe) was legendary among all the boys and later men that visited the house during the many holiday meals, Army weekends, and special events.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Louis, in 2019. She is survived by her two sons, Jeff and wife Molly of New Braunfels and Jason and wife Kelli of Cypress. She was “Nana” to her seven grandchildren: Hunter, Clark, Marlee, Reid, Caroline, Ben, and Emma. Barbara was an “only” child but was the beloved niece of her mother’s two sisters, Alma DeWald and Louise Bayman, both of whom she cared for in their last years in New Braunfels.
Services for Barbara Ann Daigle Lightsey will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Highland Park Baptist Church, 5206 Balcones Drive in Austin, Texas. The family requests that any memorials be given to Highland Park Baptist Church, the Assistance League of Austin, or Drive A Senior-West Austin.