Austin J. Esplen passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023, surrounded by his family at the age of 25. He was born to William and Roongtong Esplen on February 16, 1998 in Texarkana, Texas. Austin is survived by his parents, William and Roongtong Esplen and sister, Hillary Esplen.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 with a Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 PM at Lux Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 2, 2023 with burial to follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery I.