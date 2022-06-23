On June 15th, Aurora Saenz traveled her passage to heaven at age 94. She was the youngest of six children born to Enemencio and Maria de Jesus Saenz in “La Calera,” the gypsum village in Solms, just south of New Braunfels. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Elisa Delgado, Gilberto, Carlos, Rebecca, and Aurora Saenz (after whom she was named), and nephew Roberto Saenz. Aurora is survived by her nieces and nephews Gilbert Saenz, Jr., Estella Farias, Rosalinda Delgado-Zuniga, Viola Quintana and Albert Saenz and her beloved Candra Adams whom she helped raise and considered a granddaughter, and numerous other great and great- great nieces and nephews.
Aurora was first in her family to graduate from New Braunfels High School, Class of 1950, and first to hold an office job at Sears Roebuck. In her youth, she was lovingly known as” la Pajarita” because of her small and delicate facial features. She had the most unforgettable, beautifully welcoming and mischievous smile. In later years, she taught herself to play the Ukulele and brought cheer to all through her music.
Although Aurora never married, she loved us like we were her own. She was the epitome of the fun aunt. We will never forget the time she spent with us and took us to the Guadalupe and Comal rivers, taught us to swim and then rode the rapids with us over and over again, weekend after weekend and sometimes weekdays while our parents worked second jobs. Other times we would pile into her 1951 Chevy and along with our grandmother and her mentally challenged sister, we would sit on top of one another and she’d take us to Brackenridge Park, the zoo and other fun places in San Antonio. An avid animal-lover, she lovingly re-homed many cats and dogs. She shared her time and love at the most crucial moments in life with those around her. She was generous, friendly, easy to love and free spirited – a feminist in the most basic sense of the word, and fiercely independent.
Our special thanks to her great nephew, Robby Farias, who most honorably took charge of her care, Aurora resided at Colonial Manor the last six years of her life. We owe a wealth of gratitude to the caring staff, especially Vanessa, Crystal and in particular, Paula, who was always available to take our calls and answer our questions, especially during the most difficult years of Covid. We also thank the Hospice staff who helped with comfort and care to the end.
A Rosary and Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S Hidalgo Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130 at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m., respectively on Friday, July 1, 2022. Burial will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Peace Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
