Aubrora Tristan Rodriguez passed away on September 18, 2022, at the age of 75. She was born on April 20, 1947, in New Braunfels to Gilberto and Librada (Bandin) Tristan.
Aubrora was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She married the love her life, Jesse P. Rodriguez on May 2, 1965. Together they built their life in Houston, raising 3 wonderful children.
She was able to fulfill her childhood dream of teaching young children in Pre-School. Later leading her to become a Child Care Director and eventually owning a day care of her own in 2003. Happy Times Academy thrived until her retirement in 2019. She used her experience to not only to teach young children, but to support the parents and to inspire many of her staff throughout her years.
During her retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time with her family and tending to her garden. But she especially enjoyed the time spent with her husband and friends at the Casinos.
Aubrora lead a faith filled life that influenced those around her. Her warm welcomes and infectious smile will be greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Survived by her husband of 57 years Jesse P. Rodriguez; her 3 children Stevan Sr. (Rosa), Jesse Jr. (Yasodin) and Laura Reyes (Alfred); her 13 grandchildren Isabel Mata (Michael Sr), Felix Rodriguez Sr (Michelle), Stevan Rodriguez Jr. (Audra), Monica Rodriguez, Crystal Rodriguez, Jade Porras, Elizabeth Rodriguez (Breann), Jacqueline Rodriguez, Nahia Rodriguez, Stephanie Chavez, Juan Chavez, Rebeca Garner (Cameron), Jewelia Reyes, Alfred Reyes Jr and Lilliana Reyes; her 10 great grandchildren, Gia and Michael Jr Mata, Felix Rodriguez Jr, Trinity Guilbeau, Victoria Gant, Jesse Castillo, Tristan and Camila Ava Rodriguez, Tatiana and Avian Carrion, Timothy Schlott, Olivia Gibson and Camila Rose Garner.
She is also survived by her brothers; Jesus G. Tristan, Antonio B. Tristan, Jose A. Tristan and Julian Tristan (Elvia); her sisters Mary Lagunas (Alfonso) and Helen Tristan Rodriguez.
Visitation is Monday, September 26th, 6:00-8:00pm at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo, New Braunfels; with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 27th, 10:00am at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in New Braunfels.
Arrangements in care of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311~www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
