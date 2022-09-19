Aubrora Tristan Rodriguez passed away on September 18, 2022, at the age of 75. Arrangements under the care of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas, 512-353-4311, www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- NBPD canine officer assists in meth bust following traffic stop
- New Braunfels ISD Education Foundation lauds Distinguished Unicorn Alumni trio
- Amateur scuba divers find truck submerged in Canyon Lake, assist with vehicle’s recovery
- SIMMERING FAREWELL: Tourist season in New Braunfels fades following Labor Day
- Comal County Fair & Rodeo returns to rustle up plenty of family fun
- BRUSH WITH ROYALTY: New Braunfels Canyon alum recounts meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II
- LIVING LEGENDS: Dedicated Dietert has helped curate the history of New Braunfels
- Benjamin David
- Comal County Habitat for Humanity tackles first attached build
- LYKINS: ‘I don’t know why you say goodbye...’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented