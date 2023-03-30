Arturo “Moose” Cantu from New Braunfels, Texas passed away privately and peacefully on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the age of 80. Arturo was born February 27, 1943 to Viviano and Guadalupe Cantu and was the youngest of 12 siblings.
He played football and baseball at New Braunfels High School, home of the Unicorns, where he gained the nickname “Moose” for his sheer size, strength, and speed. Out of 62 players, Moose was chosen from coaches representing seven districts for All-District Honorable Football Player.
He married Alice Garza on November 7, 1970, had three daughters, Jennifer, Valerie and Veronica, and lived in San Antonio, Texas for over 52 years. He served as an aircraft foreman, retiring at the age of 75. His hands represent a hard-working man who worked diligently to protect, provide, and guide his family.
He was a good man, loved by many, and leaves a living legacy. Referred to many as welcoming, attentive, and a great listener. He lived a wonderful, fulfilling life and was happiest when spending time with family and friends, attending his grandkids’ school and sporting events, gardening, traveling, dancing, listening to music and exploring the love the nature.
Arturo is survived by his wife of 52 years, Alicia Garza Cantu, daughters Jennifer (Ronnie) Sanchez, Valerie (Sam) Aguilar and Veronica Cantu, grandchildren Corina & Rodrigo Sanchez and Zophia & Izabella Aguilar, sister Sidela (Valentine) Valdez, in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as a padrino and compadre to many.
He will be united in eternal life with his parents, Viviano and Guadalupe Cantu, sisters Adelfa Morin, Beatrice Villarreal and Graciela Sanchez, brothers Roberto, Rodulfo, Raul, Jose, Gustavo, Oscar and Carlos Cantu.
Please join us as we honor and celebrate the life of Arturo Cantu on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Schertz Funeral Home, 2217 FM 3009, Schertz, Texas at 10:00 AM, followed by a gathering at St. John’s Lutheran Church Hall, 600 S. Center St., Marion, Texas 78124.
A private burial will take place at Victor Garza Memorial Cemetery in Marion, Texas at a later date.