Arturo Leal Gonzalez, Jr. was born on August 8, 1972 in Seguin, Texas to Arturo Leal Gonzalez, Sr. and Norma Campos Torres Gonzalez. He passed away March 8, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He leaves behind his brothers, Jose Ezequiel Gonzalez and Joaquin Tobey Gonzalez , sisters Zandra Maria Gonzalez, Sara Tobey Liberace and MariaElena Tobey Gonzalez, step-mother Mary Tobey Gonzalez and step-father Heriberto “Beto” Coronado. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arturo Leal Gonzalez Sr., Norma Campos Torres Gonzalez and baby brother Jacob Caleb Sanchez. He leaves behind a large number of family members.
Arturo, known to family and friends as Turi, was brought home from the hospital, where big brother Jose “Pepe” Gonzalez welcomed Turi with open arms. Their bond of just them two would last for several years, until their little sister, Zandra Maria Gonzalez joined the duo. It was a nice round number of children they had, 3: the big brother, the middle brother, and the baby sister. When all three were together, the laughing would commence from all the stories told and jokes inflicted on one another. A bunch of cackling chickens is what they sounded like, so said their mother Norma, on many different occasions.
Turi. Turi was a gentle soul. Always looking to see how he could help, no matter the circumstance. He had a love for working on cars. It didn’t matter who needed the help, if it was mechanic work, he was there to try and diagnose the issue and get you back on your way. Turi. Turi was a good man. A good friend. And an even better brother. He is going to be missed by all who knew and loved him. I know that heaven is rejoicing with his presence, for he now sits with God , his parents and both sets of his grandparents. What a sight to behold.
We will always remember Turi for his unconditional love for all who entered his life. May the heavens welcome you with open arms and may you watch over us while you help prepare our places in heaven.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 7:00pm at Lux Funeral Home, 1254 Business 35 N, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
