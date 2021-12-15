It is with sad and heavy hearts that we announce that Trinidad F. Urdiales, known universally to his family as “Grandpa,” died peacefully at home in his sleep in the early hours of December 10, 2021, at the age of 87, after a brief illness, with his loving wife by his side.
Born on April 9, 1934, Grandpa was the only child of the union of his parents Leonardo and Atilana Urdiales, nee Flores. He had several half-siblings, but Grandpa was the last survivor of his family of origin.
Grandpa was born in New Braunfels and loved it so much he never left. He worked his entire career for West Point Pepperell textile mills, retiring after forty-one years to spend time with his family and enjoy his hobbies. Grandpa enjoyed fishing and watching old movies. He loved to garden, had quite a green thumb, and only abandoned the hobby when the local deer enjoyed his plants even more than he did. He scoured area flea markets in search of hidden treasures. He loved to read, favoring books on UFOs, about which he was a firm believer. He loved the music of Los Panchos, Sonoro Santanera, Santana, and Chicago, and had recently been introduced to En Español by the Mavericks.
Grandpa was a favored elder in his neighborhood, having been asked to serve as a padrino to many families in weddings, baptisms, first communions, and confirmations over the years. This proved valuable to the family during his last days as many came to visit and provide support.
Grandpa is survived by his bride of sixty-three plus years, Concepcion “Grandma” Urdiales, nee Lopez; two daughters, Annette Crawford (Drew) and Barbara Urdiales; two grandchildren, Kelley Crawford (Philip) and Kyle Crawford; two great-grandchildren, Lindsey and Ellie; and numerous grand-kitties.
The family will miss Grandpa deeply, but we find comfort by the thought that Grandpa was welcomed into the next life by his beloved mother, who greeted him with a warm embrace and a plate of steaming hot tamales for him to enjoy.
The family extends its gratitude to the many family members, friends, neighbors, and caregivers who offered support during Grandpa’s final illness.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Thursday at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 2:00 PM Friday, December 17, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Francois Rakotovoavy, M.S.F. -Celebrant. Entombment will follow in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you come visit Grandma, take her to lunch, or run an errand with her in the weeks to come as she adapts to this next chapter of her life.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Urdiales family.
Commented