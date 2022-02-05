Rebecca (Becky) Christine Bradbury, 53, of New Braunfels, passed away on February 1, 2022 in New Braunfels. She was born on June 27, 1968 in Stuttgart, Germany to Carroll and Gertraud Töpfer McCamant.
Becky was a pinnacle of selfless love as a child of God, friend to all and mother to many.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Rick Bradbury, sons, Jake and Christian, daughter Mallory, daughter-in-law Kayla and grandson Kit, brother Frank and sister-in-law Donna, brother Bruce and sister-in-law Diane, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels.
Commented