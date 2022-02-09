Thomas Gary Wofford passed away on January 29, 2022, at the age of 70. He was born on February 6, 1951, in San Antonio, Texas, to parents Thomas E. and Allene Wofford. The oldest of five children, Thomas and the family moved to New Braunfels at age four. He attended Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School through eighth grade and graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1969. He was a proud member of the Unicorn football team. After graduation, he attended Texas A&M University before transferring and graduating from The University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Transportation in 1974. While at the University, he was in the Army ROTC and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant upon graduation. He later served 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and was honorably discharged as a Captain. Over the years, he worked in newspaper circulation, transportation and home building. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his friends at the American Legion.
Thomas is survived by his four children Elisabeth, Ian, Alison and Claire. In addition, he is survived by his four siblings, Greg Wofford, Dr. Brien (JoAnn) Wofford, Becky (Fletcher) Ricks and Dr. Michael (Ann) Wofford as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding him in death are his parents Thomas E. and Allene Wofford and his wife Darylann.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 6:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas, followed by the holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. The funeral Mass will be Friday, February 11, 2022, at 10:00 am at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, Texas.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
